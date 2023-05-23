KTSA KTSA Logo

DeSantis to announce presidential run in Twitter chat with Elon Musk

By CBS News
May 23, 2023 2:06PM CDT
Share
DeSantis to announce presidential run in Twitter chat with Elon Musk
KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM APRIL 21: In this photo illustration the Twitter account of Elon Musk is seen on a mobile cellphone on April 21, 2023 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. The social media company started removing large numbers of the blue verification check marks, or “blue ticks,” that had historically indicated a verified account. The company said in a statement that they are “removing legacy verified checkmarks” and, to remain verified on Twitter, users can sign up for the paid Twitter Blue subscription. (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce he is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday night during a live appearance on Twitter with the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, three people familiar with the plans tell CBS News. There will also be a launch video from DeSantis’ campaign, followed by trips to presidential primary states after Memorial Day. 

The announcement will be at 6 p.m. ET and hosted by David Sacks, a technology executive who is close to Musk and a DeSantis supporter, the sources said.

The news was first reported by NBC News.

It was not immediately clear if DeSantis and Musk would appear together in person. The governor is scheduled to be in Miami Wednesday through Friday for meetings with longtime, top donors, who will be tasked with helping raise millions of dollars for his fledgling campaign in hopes of beginning with notable financial momentum as he joins the field.

While previously expressing a desire to keep Twitter a politically neutral space, the joint appearance by the platform’s owner and the Florida governor will be seen at least as a tacit endorsement by Musk of DeSantis’ bid. It was not immediately clear if Musk plans to outright endorse the governor. And the joint appearance comes as former President Donald Trump, once the platform’s most high-profile, newsiest user, has said he will eschew the site in favor of his own social media tool, Truth Social, which is popular with a segment of the conservative movement.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

More about:
2024 Republican presidential nomination
Elon Musk
Ron DeSantis
Twitter

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country
3

Man in his 20's dead after shots are fired during fight at San Antonio nightclub
4

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber
5

National Weather Service: Flood Watch for San Antonio, Hill County, I-35 Corridor