DeSantis to announce presidential run in Twitter chat with Elon Musk

The announcement will be at 6 p.m. ET and hosted by David Sacks, a technology executive who is close to Musk and a DeSantis supporter, the sources said.

The news was first reported by NBC News.

It was not immediately clear if DeSantis and Musk would appear together in person. The governor is scheduled to be in Miami Wednesday through Friday for meetings with longtime, top donors, who will be tasked with helping raise millions of dollars for his fledgling campaign in hopes of beginning with notable financial momentum as he joins the field.

While previously expressing a desire to keep Twitter a politically neutral space, the joint appearance by the platform’s owner and the Florida governor will be seen at least as a tacit endorsement by Musk of DeSantis’ bid. It was not immediately clear if Musk plans to outright endorse the governor. And the joint appearance comes as former President Donald Trump, once the platform’s most high-profile, newsiest user, has said he will eschew the site in favor of his own social media tool, Truth Social, which is popular with a segment of the conservative movement.

