Despite everyman image, O’Rourke is even wealthier than Cruz
By Associated Press
|
Oct 10, 2018 @ 3:55 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – With an unassuming air and a black Toyota Tundra, Beto O’Rourke has campaigned thousands of miles across Texas and risen to national prominence on a workaday image.

That aligns with his calls to raise the minimum wage and offer universal health care – but not his personal finances.

The son of a onetime Republican county judge and furniture store owner, the El Paso Democrat married into the family of one of his hometown’s top developers and owns lucrative real estate investments.

Congress is rife with rich people, but O’Rourke had a 2015 net worth of about $9 million, ranking 51st out of 435 House members.

That’s more-than double the $3.8 million worth of his Republican opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz, who ranked 41st of 100 senators.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Court considers challenge to Texas sex offender laws The Latest: Indonesian quake toll raised to 1,407 Powdery substance in Sen. Cruz’s campaign office sends two to hospital O’Rourke apologizes for comment about “phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks” Donald Trump Jr. coming to Texas Wednesday Willie debuts new political song
Comments