Despite everyman image, O’Rourke is even wealthier than Cruz

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – With an unassuming air and a black Toyota Tundra, Beto O’Rourke has campaigned thousands of miles across Texas and risen to national prominence on a workaday image.

That aligns with his calls to raise the minimum wage and offer universal health care – but not his personal finances.

The son of a onetime Republican county judge and furniture store owner, the El Paso Democrat married into the family of one of his hometown’s top developers and owns lucrative real estate investments.

Congress is rife with rich people, but O’Rourke had a 2015 net worth of about $9 million, ranking 51st out of 435 House members.

That’s more-than double the $3.8 million worth of his Republican opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz, who ranked 41st of 100 senators.