Detention deputy fired after arrest for reckless driving
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County Detention Deputy is out of a job after being arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
Anderena Garcia was taken into custody Sunday night with several others as part of a San Antonio Police Department sting operation cracking down on street racers on Southeast Military Drive.
The 21-year-old was immediately placed on administrative duty. Monday night, she was served with an order of dismissal in accordance with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission and the Collective Bargaining Agreement for failure to perform satisfactorily during the probationary period.
“The employee chose her actions poorly and will face consequences,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.