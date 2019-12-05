      Weather Alert

DHS retreats on possible facial screening of US citizens

Associated Press
Dec 5, 2019 @ 5:40pm
Photo: DFW Airport

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The Homeland Security Department says it has no plans to force U.S. citizens to submit to facial-recognition technology when they leave or enter the country. The department provoked outrage among privacy-rights advocates after it raised the possibility of scanning American citizens, who currently can opt out of the biometric checks. But a privacy advocate suggests that DHS might have been floating a trial balloon and could later revive the idea of scanning American citizens.

TAGS
Department of Homeland Security
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News