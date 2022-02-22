      Weather Alert

Did Joe Biden’s Failure In Ukraine Start With Obama?

Lars Larson
Feb 22, 2022 @ 4:36pm

Joe Biden’s global policy has been a lot like his speeches, a lot of stumbling, back peddling and not actually accomplishing anything, but was his feckless foreign strategy started by his old boss Barack Hussein Obama? A failed nuclear promise that the Obama/Biden administration bought hook-line-and sinker has been one of the biggest driving forces behind our policy with Ukraine, where did it go wrong?

Watch the video below as Lars lays it out for you:

 

The post Did Joe Biden’s Failure In Ukraine Start With Obama? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

