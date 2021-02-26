Did John Kerry Violate The Logan Act, And Should He Be Prosecuted?
Recent information has come to light, alleging that Joe Biden’s climate laky, and former presidential failure John Kerry decided to take it upon himself and sneak behind the back of then president Trump to talk with Iran. On top of that, the subject of conversation was that Iran should avoid working with America until good ol’ Joe snuck into the White House.
To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Rick Manning, leader of Americans for Limited Government, who says Kerry clearly violated Logan Act, must be fired and prosecuted.
Listen Below:
