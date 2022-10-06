Did the ALS “ice bucket challenge” back in 2014 pay off?

The “ice bucket challenge” a few years back was supposed to support ALS research to help wallets of thousands of ALS sufferers and their families across the country. They now have a new drug being released, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease but it has a hefty price tag, why didn’t the challenge make the treatment cheap? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller, a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.





