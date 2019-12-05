Did we learn anything new from the second phase of impeachment hearings?
Lars brings on Paris Dennard, a Trump 2020 Advisory Board Member to discuss today’s House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing. For most, it was a snoozefest, even the House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler was caught napping. When you look at the witnesses that were called, it was clear where their partisanship lies. Listen below for more.
The post Did we learn anything new from the second phase of impeachment hearings? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.