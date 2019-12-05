      Weather Alert

Did we learn anything new from the second phase of impeachment hearings?

Lars Larson
Dec 5, 2019 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on Paris Dennard, a Trump 2020 Advisory Board Member to discuss today’s House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing.  For most, it was a snoozefest, even the House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler was caught napping.  When you look at the witnesses that were called, it was clear where their partisanship lies. Listen below for more.

