      Weather Alert

Dip into these crispy Mediterranean nachos from Taste of Home

ABC News
Jan 29, 2020 @ 12:19pm

These nachos, layered with meat, veggies and pita bread, make for a delicious snack.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP