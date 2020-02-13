Discount airline VivaAerobus offering new flight from San Antonio to Monterrey
Photo: VivaAerobus
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Mexican airline VivaAerobus announced a nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to Monterrey Thursday.
The ultra-low-cost carrier will operate Mondays and Fridays, beginning June 26th.
“Over the past two years the demand for travel to Monterrey and the Nuevo Leon region has grown by 21.3%, nearly four times the national average, so this new flight is prime for our economy and the convenience of our travelers,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System.
“We will continue to expand our offer, backed by the youngest fleet in Mexico and the best prices. This is part of our commitment to all travelers: make available to everyone the opportunity to fly to more and more destinations. And with this announcement, we already offer a total of 123 routes, 22 of them international,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, General Director of Viva Aerobus.
The airport said more than 600,000 people visit San Antonio from Monterrey and Nuevo Leon every year.