Disneyland’s newest eatery open for business and it has a Dole Whip bar

Disneyland Resort(NEW YORK) — Tropical Hideaway is located in Adventureland, set along the Jungle River waterfront where Aladdin’s Oasis used to be.

The menu features food from around the globe and a Dole Whip Bar.

Yes, a Dole Whip Bar. Three flavors are offered: Pineapple, of course, but also orange and raspberry. There’s a Dole Whip Float, a Pineapple and Orange Swirl and Pineapple and Raspberry Swirl.

Also on the menu: three kinds of bao buns — Spiced Vegetable Bao, Kaffir Lime Chicken Bao and Bulgogi Beef Bao. There’s also chilled ramen salad and Sweet Pineapple Lumpia, a spring roll filled with pineapple and sweet cream cheese.

Be sure to say hello to Rosita. After years of performing with the bird mobile chorus of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, Rosita the animatronic cockatoo has landed at Tropical Hideaway.

