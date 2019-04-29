Displaced Left Turn intersections opens on Bandera Road at Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Marcos and Austin have them. Now San Antonio has a Displaced Left Turn intersection. It’s in the far Northwest side on Bandera Road at Loop 1604.

TxDOT says a DLT allows vehicles to travel more quickly through an intersection by temporarily shifting traffic to the left side of the road, allowing through-traffic and left-turning traffic to proceed through the intersection simultaneously.

TxDOT warns drivers to pay close attention to the signs, signals and markings that will help you navigate through the DLT intersection.