Displaced Left Turn intersections opens on Bandera Road at Loop 1604
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Apr 29, 2019 @ 10:49 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Marcos and Austin have them.  Now San Antonio has a Displaced Left Turn intersection. It’s in the far Northwest side on Bandera Road at Loop 1604.

TxDOT says a DLT allows vehicles to travel more quickly through an intersection by temporarily shifting traffic to the left side of the road, allowing through-traffic and left-turning traffic to proceed through the intersection simultaneously.

TxDOT warns drivers to pay close attention to the signs, signals and markings that will help you navigate through the DLT intersection.

 

