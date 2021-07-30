      Weather Alert

Distracted driver crashes into another vehicle in downtown San Antonio

Don Morgan
Jul 30, 2021 @ 6:31am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is in the hospital after a crash in downtown San Antonio.

It was around 3 A.M. Friday when the driver of a pickup was looking down at his GPS.

He ran a red light at Navarro and East Houston and slammed into a car. The impact pushed the car into a utility pole.

Two people who were in the car were not seriously injured but a passenger in the pickup was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash so there is no word on what, if any charges will be filed against the driver of the pickup.

