Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico could mean tropical showers over the weekend
Image courtesy of the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a chance to drop tropical storms on San Antonio over the weekend.
Forecasters said the disturbance has a 40% chance to develop into a short-lived depression or storm before moving onto the Texas coast over the weekend. Regardless of development, the National Weather Service said the chance for tropical storms or showers is increased with the possibility of half-an-inch to two inches of rainfall along the I-35 corridor and east of it.
Rain chances are in the forecast through Wednesday and are expected to clear up just in time for Memorial Day weekend.