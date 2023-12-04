KTSA KTSA Logo

Divers have discovered wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, Air Force says

By Associated Press
December 4, 2023 3:29AM CST
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. and Japanese divers have discovered wreckage and remains of crew members from a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan, the Air Force announced Monday.

The CV-22 Osprey carrying eight American crew crashed last Wednesday off Yakushima island during a training mission. The body of one victim was recovered and identified earlier, while seven others remained missing.

The Air Force Special Operations Command said the remains were being recovered and the identities have yet to be determined.

The U.S.-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like an airplane, during flight.

Ospreys have had a number of crashes, including in Japan, where they are used at U.S. and Japanese military bases, and the latest crash rekindled safety concerns.

