KTSA KTSA Logo

DNA matches suspect in 2013 sexual assault of 15-year-old

By Christian Blood
June 20, 2023 5:40PM CDT
Share
DNA matches suspect in 2013 sexual assault of 15-year-old
Scientist pipetting sample into tray for DNA testing in laboratory

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is charging a man currently in the Kerr County jail in a case involving the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2013.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) recently got a hit, and the suspect came back as 34-year-old Ronnie Joel Saldana.

Investigators say Saldana met the victim online and sexually assaulted her at a home in Bexar County 10 years ago. The girl came forward immediately and was examined for DNA evidence after the assault. It would take years before the DNA evidence collected would be matched to Saldana.

It is unclear when Saldana will face charges in Bexar County given that he is also facing sexual assault charges involving children in Kerr County.

More about:
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
children
CODIS
Combined DNA Index System
Ronnie Joel Saldana
sexual assault

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Heat Advisory continues through Friday
2

Police searching for man who shot Converse woman after complaint about loud music
3

Man shot dead at West Side house party identified
4

Man arrested after police chase, drug bust on Northeast Side
5

Cibolo Police: 19- year-old dies after being hit by a train