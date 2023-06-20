DNA matches suspect in 2013 sexual assault of 15-year-old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is charging a man currently in the Kerr County jail in a case involving the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2013.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) recently got a hit, and the suspect came back as 34-year-old Ronnie Joel Saldana.

Investigators say Saldana met the victim online and sexually assaulted her at a home in Bexar County 10 years ago. The girl came forward immediately and was examined for DNA evidence after the assault. It would take years before the DNA evidence collected would be matched to Saldana.

It is unclear when Saldana will face charges in Bexar County given that he is also facing sexual assault charges involving children in Kerr County.