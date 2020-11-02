      Weather Alert

DNC chair accompanies candidates in high-profile races at San Antonio rally

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 2, 2020 @ 5:59pm
MJ Hegar, candidate for U.S. Senate, addresses get-out-the-vote rally after being introduced by State Sen. Jose Menendez/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez led a get-out-the-vote rally Monday at the law offices of Frank Herrera Jr. on West Commerce.   He reminded the crowd that the Lone Star State is a battleground state.

“The road to the White House runs through Texas and the road to a Senate majority runs straight through the great state of Texas and that’s why I’m proud to be here, folks,” said Perez.

Tom Perez, DNC Chairman, get out the vote rally at offices of Frank Herrera Jr. as Bexar County Democratic Party chair Monica Alcantara looks on/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

 

He was accompanied by MJ Hegar, who’s challenging long time Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

“I’m wearing my butt-kicking boots today because we’re going all over the state,” she said.  “I’m handing out butt-kickings and lollipops and I’m fresh out of lollipops, y’all.”

Sen. Cornyn was visiting Corpus Christi, Victoria and Dripping Springs Monday with Sen. Ted Cruz.

Gina Ortiz Jones, who’s running against Republican Tony Gonzales for the 23rd Congressional District seat, urged supporters to contact friends, neighbors and anyone they’ve ever known to make sure that they vote Tuesday if they haven’t already cast their ballots.  In 2018, she lost to Republican Congressman Will Hurd by less than a thousand votes.  Hurd chose not to run again.

“Healthcare’s on the ballot.   Character –character is on the ballot.  Leadership and integrity is on the ballot,” Ortiz Jones said.

Gina Ortiz Jones, Candidate for 23rd Congressional District, speaks at election eve rally in San Antonio as Bexar County Democratic Party chair Monica Alcantara looks on. /KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz.  

 

Congressman Joaquin Castro, who’s being challenged by Republican Mauro Garza in the 20th Congressional District race, criticized Republicans’ handling of the pandemic.

 

 

