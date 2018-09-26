Do all the ‘Beto’ signs worry you? Don’t freak out. (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 26, 2018 @ 4:51 PM Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) There are a lot of “Beto” signs in people’s yards throughout Texas. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi says that all those signs don’t guarantee a victory for Beto. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Beto O'Rourkejack riccardiSenatre raceTed Cruztexas SHARE RELATED CONTENT STEVE HILBIG says that 3rd accuser’s statement won’t threaten Kavanaugh (Audio) Parents can use Kavanaugh’s youth as an example to prepare kids (Audio) Does your son know what to expect in a #MeToo world? (Audio) Democrats derail Kavanaugh hearings with a 2nd accuser of sex abuse (Audio) Stressed-Out September Reading Update The Gang of Four — Sept. 21, 2018 (Audio)