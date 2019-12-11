Do Big Tech companies care about our national security?
Lars brings on Frank Gaffney, Founder, and President of the Center for Security Policy to discuss whether or not tech companies like Amazon, Google, and others have a role in our national security. Gaffney states, “Bezos warned that “If Big Tech is going to turn their back on national defense, this country is in trouble.” In fact, Google, for example, is not only refusing to work with the Pentagon. It is actually helping the Chinese Communist Party advance its military, as well as commercial, capabilities.” Listen below for more.
