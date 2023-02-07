Do Our Kids Need Us Anymore?

Getty Images

I had lunch with a friend today, whose children are still tiny.

All too easily I slipped into that mode of “be careful, they grow up so fast…”, which I used to dread coming from others. Until I found out it was true.

Driving back from the restaurant, I thought about the different stages and ages my daughter went through, and about a column I read recently about our kids and technology.

The writer, Elizabeth Scalia, told a story of how her son told her that “parents don’t get to teach their children anymore”.

His reasoning: when he was little, he could and would go to mom or dad with questions about tying a knot, where does dust come from, the meaning of words.

“Now, I just go to Google”.

He pulled no punches: “Parents have become expendable…they aren’t even in the equation.”

Oof.

Don’t worry, I didn’t share any of this with my buddy.

Now, no doubt Mrs. Scalia’s son is a very thoughtful young man, but is he right?

I mean, even if I am not the “Shell Answer Man” (Google that too) anymore, don’t I still have much to teach and model? Right and wrong? Manners? Dad jokes? Faith? How to treat each other, how to defend, console and uplift? I wouldn’t trade away even ONE of my little girl’s questions, usually thrown from the backseat of the car while I drove one of those countless miles that are now numbered by her maturity. I may not have always been accurate, or complete, but those exchanges were and are precious, and they shaped both of us, I believe.

And, even if you can Google knowledge, you can’t have a conversation with a search engine, Scalia points out.

Besides, did not the “artificial intelligence” originate with us?