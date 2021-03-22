      Weather Alert

Do People Have To Be Perfect To Avoid The Wrath Of Cancel Culture?

Lars Larson
Mar 21, 2021 @ 11:59pm

The world we live in is one where the slightest online misstep, even one that is misinterpreted, or from a tweet or post from a decade ago can mean the end of your career. So has America’s “cancel culture” demanded that anyone in the public eye become perfect or else risk feeling the wrath of the trolls and keyboard cowboys?

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress Bill Barr.

Listen Below:

