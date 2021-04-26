Do The Democrat’s Reasons For Supreme Court Packing Even Hold Water?
Since the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, there has been a push from the left to add more seats to the court (AKA Packing) in order to “balance out” the court. They’ve come across with a plethora of rationalizations as to why it should happen, but are their excuses founded in fact?
To talk about this further, Lars spoke with Thomas Jipping, who is the Deputy Director of the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and a Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation. Thomas points out the case the Democrats are building for packing the court doesn’t really hold water.
Listen Below:
The post Do The Democrat’s Reasons For Supreme Court Packing Even Hold Water? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.