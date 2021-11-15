Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Jack Riccardi
Do We Want What We Say We Want?
Jack Riccardi
Nov 15, 2021 @ 2:58pm
TAGS
550 KTSA
Christmas
family
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
San Antonio
Thanksgiving
vaccine debate
Popular Posts
Is China preparing for a war against America?
74-year-old sentenced after embezzling nearly $350K San Antonio dermatology practice
Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt
Biden’s gun control proposal won’t be enforceable without a national firearms registry
Veterans Day deals around San Antonio
Recent Posts
H-E-B Christmas tree arrives in San Antonio Tuesday morning
21 mins ago
Biden’s 3.5-hour summit with Xi focuses on “managing strategic risks”
2 hours ago
49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams
8 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On