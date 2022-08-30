Do you feel like Oregon politicians are spending more, but you’re getting less?
August 30, 2022 3:33PM CDT
Is Oregon’s leadership spending your money like it’s going out of style with nothing to show for it? Well, according to the state budget office, spending from the state’s general and lottery funds has doubled since the Great Recession. For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Eric Fruits, who is the Vice President of Research at the Cascade Policy Institute.
