      Weather Alert

Does a ban on Russian vodka only hurt Oregon’s small businesses?

Lars Larson
Mar 4, 2022 @ 3:23pm

Oregon Governor Kate Brown and former representative Christine Drazan think they are taking a bold stand against Russia, as they empty our store shelves from Russian vodka. But will removing already purchased product from our shelves make much of a difference to Vladimir Putin when we are reliant on Russian oil? For more information, Lars speaks with Mayor Stan Pulliam, of Sandy Oregon, who is running to replace Kate Brown as Governor of Oregon.

The post Does a ban on Russian vodka only hurt Oregon’s small businesses? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Texas teacher resigns after getting caught on video saying conservative Christians need to "get COVID and die"
Man charged with murdering his mother in Wimberly
2022 Texas primary election results
Backseat passenger shot while traveling on a Northeast San Antonio street
Woman hospitalized after getting shot during argument on San Antonio's Northeast side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On