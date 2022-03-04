Does a ban on Russian vodka only hurt Oregon’s small businesses?

Oregon Governor Kate Brown and former representative Christine Drazan think they are taking a bold stand against Russia, as they empty our store shelves from Russian vodka. But will removing already purchased product from our shelves make much of a difference to Vladimir Putin when we are reliant on Russian oil? For more information, Lars speaks with Mayor Stan Pulliam, of Sandy Oregon, who is running to replace Kate Brown as Governor of Oregon.
