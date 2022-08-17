Monkeypox has become an issue across the country, with cases popping up on both coasts, but even if it’s been found in multiple places, should it be treated with mass vaccinations like some Democrats want? Many state and local governments are struggling to get their hands on a vaccine that is supposed to help prevent monkeypox. The federal government’s delivery of Jynneos vaccine, which is not yet commercially available, has been slow and rife with problems, leaving many officials frustrated. The spread of the disease has also overwhelmed local health authorities, as confirmed by reports from 20 states and jurisdictions. For more information, Lars speaks with Rik Mehta, who is a former FDA official and Republican nominee for US Senate, and currently a Georgetown University Health Law Professor.

The post Does America need covid-style mass vaccinations for Monkeypox? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.