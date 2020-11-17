      Weather Alert

Does America Still Hold To The Beliefs That Its Founders Brought With Them On The Mayflower?

Lars Larson
Nov 17, 2020 @ 2:48pm

Lars speaks with Joseph Loconte, a historian and the director of the B. Kenneth Simon Center for American Studies and AWC Family Foundation Fellow at The Heritage Foundation about the pilgrims that founded America and the principles and ideas they stood for. Do we still hold those ideals of freedom and liberty to the highest in the greatest country on Earth?

