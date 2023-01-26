Does “Black History Month” Hurt Instead of Help?

As a history buff, I can’t get enough of our nation’s story, in all its warts and glory.

And I truly believe the more conversant you are with American history, the more savvy you will be about politicians and other charlatans of public opinion.

History-literacy is like wearing body armor in this world full of lies, propaganda and conspiracy theories.

I think we may be doing a great disservice in how (and how little) we teach it.