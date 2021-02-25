      Weather Alert

Does Silicon Valley Have Too Much Sway At The Pentagon

Lars Larson
Feb 25, 2021 @ 1:53pm

With computers running nearly every piece of hardware, weaponry and equipment used by US armed forces, America’s liberal “Big Tech” companies have an unparalleled amount of input when it comes to how the country can defend itself.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with Eric Felten, a reporter with Real Clear Investigations who did an amazing piece on the problem we face from the “Digital-Industrial Complex” you can read his piece HERE

Listen to the interview below:

 

