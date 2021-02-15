Dog Inherits $5 million

Photo: Pictures of Money / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Talk about living a dog’s life.
A Tennessee pooch whose owner recently died will be living large – thanks to what’s in its owner’s will: a $5 million trust fund for Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie.
WTVF in Nashville quotes Lulu’s caretaker, Martha Burton, as saying owner Bill Dorris was a successful businessman who was unmarried – and died late last year.
His will says Lulu should be cared for with the $5 million – and for Burton to get reasonable monthly expenses to care for the dog.
Burton says the only problem is figuring out how to spend $5 million on Lulu. But she says with a smile, “well, I’d like to try.”