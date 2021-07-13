Dog missing since May returned to San Antonio family

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local pup is home safe and sound thanks to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog that was wandering around a neighborhood last week.
The responding deputy recognized the dog after it matched the description of a dog named Max that went missing in May. Max’s family posted a lost dog flyer about Max at a BCSO substation.
The deputy reached out to Max’s familyand confirmed the found dog belongs to the family.
Max was reunited with his owners this week in a tearful reunion shared on social media.