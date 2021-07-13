      Weather Alert

Dog missing since May returned to San Antonio family

Katy Barber
Jul 13, 2021 @ 12:10pm
Photo courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Lost dog Max was reunited with his family after going missing in May

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local pup is home safe and sound thanks to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog that was wandering around a neighborhood last week.

The responding deputy recognized the dog after it matched the description of a dog named Max that went missing in May. Max’s family posted a lost dog flyer about Max at a BCSO substation.

The deputy reached out to Max’s familyand confirmed the found dog belongs to the family.

Max was reunited with his owners this week in a tearful reunion shared on social media.

TAGS
BCSO BCSO Bexar County Sheriff's Office Bexar County Sheriff's Office San Antonio
Popular Posts
Man dies after driving truck off a San Antonio bridge
San Antonio is home to another new millionaire
Guadalupe County court judge arrested in San Marcos
Update: Two missing San Antonio children found
$900,000 worth of meth seized by Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Connect With Us Listen To Us On