Dog owners indicted in fatal pit bull attack that left 81-year-old man dead

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The owners of two killer pit bulls took another step toward facing justice on Thursday with word of their indictment.

81-year-old Ramon Najera was mauled to death and his wife Juanita seriously injured in the February 24, 2023 attack when the two pit bulls got out of their yard and attacked the Najeras.

“Christian Moreno and Abilene Schnieder did recklessly cause bodily injury by failing to appropriately restrain their dogs, maintaining a fence of inadequate height with numerous holes where their dogs could enter and exit.” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said during a press conference, Thursday afternoon.

Christian Alexander Moreno and Abilene Schnieder are facing felony charges in connection with a dangerous dog attack resulting in death and injury to an elderly person.

They could each get 22 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

A third person is also indicted in the case. Destiny Marie Cardona was arrested and charged with retaliation against a witness to the dog attack.

San Antonio police investigators say the dogs got out of their yard through a hole in the fence and went after Mr. Najera.

Animal Control Services said the dogs did not have collars or harnesses, which is a requirement of ACS.

And the couple knew of the viciousness of the animals as they had attacked two other neighborhood residents on two separate occasions.

ACS said they had been called out to the residence of the Moreno and Schnieder multiple times due to the dogs violent behavior.