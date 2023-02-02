Dog shot after attacking police officer who was responding to a family violence call on San Antonio’s South side

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer had to shoot a dog that bit him while the officer was responding to a family violence call.

It happened just after 11:30 P.M. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block of South PanAm Expressway.

Police were told that a 17 year old boy had beat up his father. Two officers arrived and found the motel room door was partially opened. When they knocked, two dogs in the room were startled at ran at the officers.

One of the officers got away but the second was bit twice. That’s when he fired at the dog.

The dog was injured as was a teenager who tried to stop the dog from attacking the officer. Police say the teen was struck by some bullet fragments.

The boy was treated at the scene before he was arrested on a family violence charge.

The officer was brought to a hospital to be treated for bite wounds.

The dog who bit the officer was taken into custody by Animal Care Services. There is no word on the dog’s condition at this time.