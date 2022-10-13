DOJ charging two San Antonio men in telephone immigration scheme

United States Marshals Service Flag, American Flag

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio men are accused of immigration fraud, and both are now facing charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Jose Guerrero and Rodolfo Zepeda came up with a scheme that involved immigration hearings over telephone.

Guerrero was a Texas licensed attorney who resigned from the state bar in 2016 for disciplinary reasons.

The DOJ accuses Guerrero of filling in for Zepeda, who is a licensed attorney, in telephonic hearings before immigration courts.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents say they found at least 100 different occasions in which Zepeda forwarded calls to his office to Guerrero, and both are now charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.

If convicted, Guerrero and Zepeda could be sentenced to five years in prison.