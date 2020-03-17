Dollar General introduces ‘Senior Hour’ shopping; closing stores early
Photo: Dollar General
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Tennessee-based retailer Dollar General announced Monday it will be dedicating the first hour of shopping each day in its stores to seniors beginning Tuesday.
In a statement, the company said the move will make it easier for the most vulnerable population to get what it needs and avoid more crowded shopping periods during the coronavirus outbreak. Other customers are being asked to avoid the store during this time.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”
Additionally, the company said all stores will close an hour earlier to allow more time to restock shelves. Individual store hours can be found here.