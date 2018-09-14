Dolly Parton is bringing ‘9 to 5’ to the London stage in new musical
By ABC News
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 8:01 AM

ABC/Lou Rocco(LONDON) — Dolly Parton will be working around the clock to bring the classic 1980 film 9 to 5 to the stage in a new musical.

The show will make its debut in London’s Savoy Theatre for a limited run from Jan. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019. The book is written by the original film’s writer Patricia Resnick, and Parton has written the music and score.

The cast will feature Louise Redknapp as Violet Newstead, Amber Davies as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes, and Brian Conley as Franklin Hart. 

9 to 5 follows three working women as they battle their sexist and egotistical boss in a plan to take him down and reform the office work environment. 

Tickets for 9 to 5 The Musical go on sale Tuesday. 

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Julie Chen signs off ‘Big Brother’ as Julie Chen Moonves ‘The Predator’, ‘A Simple Favor’ and ‘White Boy Rick’ top this week’s new movies Rihanna hosting her annual Diamond Ball tonight, featuring Donald Glover, Dave Chappelle, Issa Rae, and more Kit Harington predicts that “not everyone’s going to be happy” with the ending of ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Selena Gomez clapping back at designer who called her “ugly”? Jimmy Fallon and The Roots join Aerosmith for their classic “Walk This Way” performed with classroom instruments
Comments