Dolly Parton is bringing ‘9 to 5’ to the London stage in new musical

ABC/Lou Rocco(LONDON) — Dolly Parton will be working around the clock to bring the classic 1980 film 9 to 5 to the stage in a new musical.

The show will make its debut in London’s Savoy Theatre for a limited run from Jan. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019. The book is written by the original film’s writer Patricia Resnick, and Parton has written the music and score.

The cast will feature Louise Redknapp as Violet Newstead, Amber Davies as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes, and Brian Conley as Franklin Hart.

9 to 5 follows three working women as they battle their sexist and egotistical boss in a plan to take him down and reform the office work environment.

Tickets for 9 to 5 The Musical go on sale Tuesday.