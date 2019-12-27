Don Imus Has Died At The Age Of 79
(New York, NY) — New York radio legend Don Imus is dead at the age of 79. He died this morning at a hospital in College Station, Texas. He had been on New York City radio for nearly 50 years and retired in 2018. He launched his show on WNBC and moved over to sports talk radio WFAN. In 2007, Imus came under fire for using disparaging remarks when describing the Rutgers women’s basketball team. His wife and son were at his side when he passed away. The family will be holding a private service.