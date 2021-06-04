Donate blood, visit the zoo for special edition Fiesta 2021 medals

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fiesta medal collectors have the chance to pick up two limited edition medals thanks to the San Antonio Zoo and South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.
The San Antonio zoo unveiled the 2021 edition medal featuring a Bald Eagle to commemorate a new habitat that opened in March. The medal can be purchased online or picked up at the zoo’s Lion’s Pride, Nanyuki, and Train Depot gift shops. The zoo is also offering a collection including the 2021 medal and three medals from 2020.
Those who donate blood during the month of June at any South Texas Blood & Tissue Center donor room or blood drive will be given an interactive medal and electronic gift card while supplies last. There is a QR code on the back of the medal that makes it come to life on your phone when scanned.