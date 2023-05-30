Donkey dragged for miles, left for dead in Kerr County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in Kerr County are looking for whoever dragged a donkey behind a vehicle, then left it dead on the side of a road.

According to a Facebook post from Kerrville Pets Alive, the male donkey was discovered Sunday on Wilson Creek Road.

The post states it appears the donkey was dragged for at least two miles before it was dumped.

They’re asking anyone who may have information to call Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100 or the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216.