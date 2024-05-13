Don’t Believe Everything You Hear, Kids

When John Fetterman is making the most sense, you know we’ve entered the scary part of the 2024 ride.

The PA senator (for you Harvard grads, that’s Pennsylvania, not Palestinian Authority) said on X that while “Walkouts!!!” was the headline of Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement address at Duke University. the roughly 30 who did pack it in were about 0.4% of the total students.

“Why does the media habitually platform this fringe?” asks Fetterman.

With all the focus on the college protesters, we are also coming into the season of high school graduates, or as I like to call them, “the hunger strikers of tomorrow”.

I’ve often thought in recent weeks about how much you could learn from four years of university if you…you know, studied. I’ve been gone a long time! Do they still have libraries there? If so, it’s a great place to spend time, reading, exploring your favorite subjects further, writing papers, and eye-flirting with your fellow students.

And to be honest, the best thing you can take home from college is not your degree, or smelly laundry, or an arrest record…no, if you pick up (or enhance) a natural curiosity and zeal for critical thinking, it’s (almost) a bargain.

I know this is a cliche, but learning to be a lifelong learner is the greatest gift of all (sorry Whitney Houston, it’s not “to love yourself”. Of course, I’ve never been able even to like myself, so I could be wrong).

A place that teaches you to listen, take notes and regurgitate must also be a place where you question everything, reject phonies, and test your beliefs in debate.

You can write down everything you hear.

Just don’t believe everything you hear.