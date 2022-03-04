      Weather Alert

Don’t Fall For 2 Terrible Ideas About Ukraine War

Jack Riccardi
Mar 4, 2022 @ 3:33pm

It’s easy to sympathize with and admire the resistance of the Ukrainians to Russia’s invasion and brutality.

What’s harder is crafting a big-picture response, one that advances the cause of the people we support, frustrates the people we don’t, and accomplishes something better than endless war.

Because lately, everything war we start becomes endless, in case you haven’t noticed.

Two ideas are heating up today—taking out Putin, and a “no-fly zone”—both are incomplete, ill-conceived and proven failures.

Other than that, they’re TERRRRRIFIC!

