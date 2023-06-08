Double murder remains unsolved after capital murder charges dropped, suspect released from jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Capital murder charges against a man arrested in March have now been dropped.

KSAT-12 is reporting 19-year-old Kristian Ray Belmudez was released from jail Thursday morning.

The case started when the bodies of 19-year-old Gabriel A. Sanchez and 19-year-old Sanaa Keilani were found in a Travelodge location on the Northeast Side.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court records, the first capital murder charge was dropped due to a need for further investigation. The second identical charge was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.