      Weather Alert

Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets

Associated Press
Mar 9, 2020 @ 9:23am

By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,500 points, or 6%, following similar drops in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped more than 8%.

The benchmark for Italy, where the industrial and financial heartland was put in lockdown, fell 11%.

Oil prices are down about 20%, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia and other producers failed to agree on cutting output. Bond yields sank to new lows as investors scrambled for safety.

TAGS
stock market plunge
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming