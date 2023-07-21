Downtown home burned to ground, others damaged

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A home is completely destroyed after an early morning fire on Friday.

Around a dozen San Antonio fire units responded to the call around 5:45 a.m.

SAFD says two other homes nearby were also damaged, but no other details are available.

KSAT-12 reports the home burned down was vacant, and there are no reports of injuries.

The fire broke out in the 800 block of W. Poplar near downtown.

Neighbors told KSAT that the homes were vacant. So far, there are no reported injuries.