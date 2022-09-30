KTSA KTSA Logo

Downtown San Antonio street closed until Sunday while crews remove crane

By Don Morgan
September 30, 2022 5:07AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s Public Works Department is reminding everyone about a major road closure that could impact your commute for the next 48 hours.

Beginning Friday morning, Commerce Street, between St. Mary’s and Soledad will be closed.

The move is to allow a private developer time and space to dismantle and remove a large crane from the street near Flood Gate Apartments.

The road is expected to be reopened this Sunday, October 2.

