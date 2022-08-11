Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio’s West side, wounding a man while he slept

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots in a West side neighborhood, resulting in a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face.
It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday in the 700 block of South San Bernardo Avenue.
Police answered the call and found the victim who was able to answer their questions. He told the officers he was sleeping in a shack on the property when someone started shooting but he didn’t see the shooter.
He had been hit in the jaw by one of the bullets and was transported to an area hospital. He’s in stable condition.
Officers found more than 30 shell casings from two different weapons on the ground but they haven’t been able to locate the shooter.
The investigation continues.