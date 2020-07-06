DPS arrests two more suspects in connection with protests at the State Capitol
State Capitol Photos, May, 2020/Photo-Department of Public Safety
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested two more suspects in connection with rioting and vandalism during protests in May near the Texas State Capitol.
Joe Paul Mitchell, 56, of Austin and a 16-year-old male were taken into custody this past weekend. Mitchell is charged with rioting, resisting arrest and evading arrest. DPS says video posted on social media shows Mitchell attacking and kicking a DPS patrol vehicle during the protest at the Texas State Capitol on May 30, 2020.
Friday, DPS Special Agents obtained arrest warrants for Mitchell and he was taken into custody without incident.
The 16-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief, evading arrest and two counts of rioting. Investigators say surveillance from May 30 shows the teen and 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown, who has already been charged, spray painting the Texas State Capitol. At that time, troopers tried to stop and arrest the teen, who resisted and fled. Investigators say additional surveillance from May 31, 2020, shows the juvenile again involved with a group of people spray painting several locations including the Governor’s Mansion and the Texas State Capitol.
DPS Special Agents coordinated with the teen’s family Sunday and took him into custody without incident.
Both of these arrests are the result of ongoing investigations conducted by DPS Special Agents and Crime Analysts who have reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information over the last several weeks. The investigation continues.