DPS chase ends when suspect crashes into Northwest San Antonio home
Truck crashes into home on Pasadena Street at IH 10 Feb. 9, 2021/Photo-Maria Meadows
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two young women are having to find another place to stay after a pickup truck being chased by a Department of Public Safety trooper overturned on the access road of IH 10, knocked down a utility pole, plowed down a chain link fence and crashed into their residence on Pasadena Street Tuesday afternoon.
“We heard a loud noise that sounded like a bomb,” Yliana Vasquez told KTSA News. “Next thing you know, there’s a truck through the wall.”
Vasquez says she and her roommate were in the living room when the pickup crashed through a bedroom wall.
San Antonio firefighters boarded up the exterior wall, but the structure is unstable and the utilities have been shut off, so Vasquez and Bailey Devoy fought back tears as they talked about having to find another place to stay.
“We just paid the rent,” said Vasquez.
The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody. He suffered minor injuries.
The man fled when DPS tried to stop
for a traffic violation near IH 10 at Culebra Road. He was leading officers West on IH 10, but took a turnaround and went Eastbound on IH 10 until his truck veered out of control, rolled over and crashed into the house.
Developing story….