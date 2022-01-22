      Weather Alert

DPS special agent killed in Eagle Pass area crash

Dennis Foley
Jan 22, 2022 @ 3:46pm

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A Texas Department of Public Safety special agent died in the line of duty near Eagle Pass Friday night.

The department said 37-year-old Special Agent Anthony Salas was working with the Border Patrol on an operation in Maverick County when he was involved in a crash near Eagle Pass at around 7:30 p.m.

Salas was taken to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

He died just after 11 a.m. Saturday with his family by his side.

“I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas’ family as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Salas joined the Department of Public Safety in 2013 after serving in the Marine Corps.

