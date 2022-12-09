DPS task force using drones and K9s to track illegal immigrants

**HOLD FOR RELEASE FRIDAY, JULY 25, 7 A.M. ** A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter prepares to take off to patrol along the Rio Grande, Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Mission, Texas. Texas is spending $1.3 million a week for a bigger DPS presence along the border. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, Pool) (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border continues to rise, Governor Greg Abbott is announcing a new elite task force designed to bring those numbers down.

The task force was launched by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and it is charged with detecting, tracking down and capturing gotaways who have entered the United States illegally. The task force is also gathering intelligence to disrupt human smuggling and to identify scouts.

In a release, Governor Abbott’s Office says more than 73,000 gotaways were reported in November alone, and in fiscal year 2022 there were nearly 600,000 gotaways—a stark increase from about 389,000 gotaways in fiscal year 2021.

The task force is officially part of Operation Lone Star, which also includes the busing of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities, like Washington D.C., New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago. To date, 14,060 illegal immigrants have been bused to those cities and the effort is expected to continue.

Last week, the Texas National Guard deployed 10 M113 armored personnel carriers to strategic locations in five counties along the border as part of Operation Lone Star. The M113s bolster the safety of soldiers amid escalating violence in the border region. On Saturday, soldiers sought cover in an M113 after receiving gunfire from unidentified individuals on the other side of the river.

Last month, Governor Abbott ordered DPS and the Texas Military Department to expand their unprecedented efforts to combat the growing illegal immigration along the Texas-Mexico border.